Grief counselors talk healing in aftermath of officer killings - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Grief counselors talk healing in aftermath of officer killings

Grief counselors offer advice on dealing with tragedies Grief counselors offer advice on dealing with tragedies
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

It's been 30 years since an officer was killed in the line of duty in Hattiesburg law enforcement, but that changed Saturday with the killings of Officer Liquori Tate and Officer Benjamin Deen.

Lauren Burbridge was a friend of Officer Liquor Tate. She said she still can't come to grips with his untimely death.

"I still can't wrap my mind around him being done,” Burbridge said.

Bubridge said she finds herself calling his cell phone.

“I'm still in a state of shock. For me to be calling his phone wanting him to answer and I'm Knowing that he's not going to pick up, I'm in shock,” Burbridge added.

June Renfrow with the Shafer Center for Crisis Intervention said shock is a natural reaction during times of tragedy, and many people deal with grief differently.

“Some people cry, some people scream, some people rage. You have just about every emotion you can possibly think of."

Renfrow said grieving is a long process, but it's important to finds ways of coping. She said the best advice for anyone is to know that they're not alone and there is help available.

The Shafer Center for Crisis Intervention offers counseling to victims of homicide.

Copyright 2015 WDAM.  All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

  • Free tax preparation help offered in Hattiesburg area

    Free tax preparation help offered in Hattiesburg area

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:13 PM EST2018-01-30 22:13:01 GMT
    Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)
    Tax season is just around the corner and the City of Hattiesburg and community partners are offering free tax preparation help to citizens in and around the community. With tax returns will be prepared and E-filed for free by an IRS certified preparer.  “The preparers are IRS certified, all they have to do is walk in and they can get their taxes prepared and e-filed for free,"  said Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator, Maxine...More >>
    Tax season is just around the corner and the City of Hattiesburg and community partners are offering free tax preparation help to citizens in and around the community. With tax returns will be prepared and E-filed for free by an IRS certified preparer.  “The preparers are IRS certified, all they have to do is walk in and they can get their taxes prepared and e-filed for free,"  said Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator, Maxine...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly