Grief counselors talk healing in aftermath of officer killings

It's been 30 years since an officer was killed in the line of duty in Hattiesburg law enforcement, but that changed Saturday with the killings of Officer Liquori Tate and Officer Benjamin Deen.

Lauren Burbridge was a friend of Officer Liquor Tate. She said she still can't come to grips with his untimely death.

"I still can't wrap my mind around him being done,” Burbridge said.

Bubridge said she finds herself calling his cell phone.

“I'm still in a state of shock. For me to be calling his phone wanting him to answer and I'm Knowing that he's not going to pick up, I'm in shock,” Burbridge added.

June Renfrow with the Shafer Center for Crisis Intervention said shock is a natural reaction during times of tragedy, and many people deal with grief differently.

“Some people cry, some people scream, some people rage. You have just about every emotion you can possibly think of."

Renfrow said grieving is a long process, but it's important to finds ways of coping. She said the best advice for anyone is to know that they're not alone and there is help available.

The Shafer Center for Crisis Intervention offers counseling to victims of homicide.