May 12 forecast, hit and miss showers return - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

May 12 forecast, hit and miss showers return

By Nick Lilja, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
Good afternoon, everyone! Another hazy and mostly cloudy day. So far a lot of the weather is staying to the west, but we cant rule out a few storms in the area as we head through the evening.


For tomorrow, we'll see some more sunshine. Not exactly a clear blue sky, but at least we will see some blue. Passing clouds and a random shower or storm are possible, but the rain chance for tomorrow is down around 20 percent. Afternoon high will be in the mid 80s.


Thursday, some extra buoyancy for moisture in the atmosphere will mean better chances for rain. Same goes on Friday. In fact, a very summer-like pattern looks to develop as we head toward the weekend ahead of the next cold front. Highs in the mid 80s each day.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • breaking

    Man accused of shooting Hattiesburg police officer now in custody

    Man accused of shooting Hattiesburg police officer now in custody

    Monday, June 18 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-06-18 23:29:44 GMT
    Victor Kirksey (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)Victor Kirksey (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    Victor Kirksey, the man accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning, is now in custody after an hours-long search.

    More >>

    Victor Kirksey, the man accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning, is now in custody after an hours-long search.

    More >>

  • Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 09:20:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-06-18 22:52:14 GMT
    In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    More >>

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    More >>

  • Thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday afternoon

    Thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday afternoon

    Thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday afternoon

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:48 PM EDT2018-06-18 21:48:43 GMT
    During the next seven days, the constant afternoon showers will be coming to an end while the thermostat gets turned up a bit. (Photo source: WDAM)During the next seven days, the constant afternoon showers will be coming to an end while the thermostat gets turned up a bit. (Photo source: WDAM)
    During the next seven days, the constant afternoon showers will be coming to an end while the thermostat gets turned up a bit. (Photo source: WDAM)During the next seven days, the constant afternoon showers will be coming to an end while the thermostat gets turned up a bit. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Thunderstorms will continue across the area this afternoon. Some could be strong to severe, but the main concern is heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty wind and hail.

    More >>

    Thunderstorms will continue across the area this afternoon. Some could be strong to severe, but the main concern is heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty wind and hail.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly