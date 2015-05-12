May 12 forecast, hit and miss showers return

Good afternoon, everyone! Another hazy and mostly cloudy day. So far a lot of the weather is staying to the west, but we cant rule out a few storms in the area as we head through the evening.





For tomorrow, we'll see some more sunshine. Not exactly a clear blue sky, but at least we will see some blue. Passing clouds and a random shower or storm are possible, but the rain chance for tomorrow is down around 20 percent. Afternoon high will be in the mid 80s.





Thursday, some extra buoyancy for moisture in the atmosphere will mean better chances for rain. Same goes on Friday. In fact, a very summer-like pattern looks to develop as we head toward the weekend ahead of the next cold front. Highs in the mid 80s each day.