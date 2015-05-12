Forecast: Keep your umbrella handy today. - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Forecast: Keep your umbrella handy today.

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
Today looks warm and cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80's.


Mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 60's.


20% chance for a shower on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80's.



