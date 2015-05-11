Funeral arrangements released for both fallen officers

Funeral arrangements for fallen Hattiesburg police officer Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate have been released.According to Hulett Windstead Funeral Home, services for Deen will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday on the West Temple Baptist Church campus.The ceremony will be held in Military Baptist Church Cemetery in Sumrall, MS following the 11:00 a.m. service.According to funeral home officials, visitation for Deen will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday on the West Temple Baptist Church campus.Deen, 34, of Sumrall, was an officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, and was a member of the Baptist faith, according to the funeral home.His obituary states, “He is survived by his wife, Robin Deen of Sumrall; parents, Mary Ellen and Dan Deen of Hattiesburg; one son, Walker Deen of Sumrall; one daughter, Melah Deen of Sumrall; one sister, Candi Deen Sylvester of Sumrall; one brother, Joshua Allen Deen of Hattiesburg; grandmother, Lorene Aultman of Hattiesburg.”Deen was one of two officers gunned down in a double fatal shooting Saturday evening. Residents are planning to line the sides of Highway 98 from Highway 11 to Highway 598 to show their respect during the funeral procession.The directions to the cemetery have been listed as follows: Leave Temple Baptist Church's west campus and take a left onto Hwy 98, a right onto Hwy 589, and a left on to Oloh Road.Liquori Tate, 25, the second fallen officer, will have a visitation from 5:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, at West Point Baptist Church on Hartfield Rd. in Hattiesburg.Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at West Point Baptist Church.Several of WDAM's Facebook followers have suggested bringing small American flags and wearing black and blue for the occasions.