WARNING: Flooding in Petal creates road hazards

Flooding in Petal causes road hazards. Photo Source Jenny Leigh Graham

Heavy rainfall is causing flooding in Downtown Petal Monday evening.

Roadways near the Petal Middle School is slowing traffic in the area.

Petal residents have reported power outages in several areas, and there are downed power lines.

Please be cautious when traveling through the city.

WDAM Meteorologist Nick Lilja said the rain should clear up by 8:00 p.m.

