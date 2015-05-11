UPDATE: Identity released in Wayne County Jail hanging

The victim of a weekend hanging at the Wayne County Jail has been identified.

County jailers found Jerry Walters Jr., 46, of Waynesboro, hung in a jail cell.

According to Wayne County Coroner David Pugh, Walters was arrested Friday morning for public intoxication.

By 11:00 a.m. he was placed into a jail cell. According to Pugh, Walters was pronounced dead at 1:42 p.m. Friday.

Pugh said Walters was not under suicide watch as he had only been in custody for a short time.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is conducting an official investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.