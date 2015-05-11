May 11 forecast, strong storms tonight - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

May 11 forecast, strong storms tonight

By Nick Lilja, Chief Meteorologist
An active start to the week with showers and storms pushing across the area at the time of this writing.

Storms tonight will be strong, but likely not at "severe" levels. Main concerns in the storms will be heavy rain, gusty wind, small hail and frequent lightning. And perhaps a lot of lightning. Remember: When thunder roars, head indoors.

Did you know, lightning can strike up to 10 miles away from a thunderstorm? Crazy!

Tomorrow, a few lingering storms, but nothing too potent. Mainly just a hazy and mostly cloudy kind of day is anticipated. Afternoon highs - in the 80s - held in check by the cloud cover and the isolated storms.

The rest of the week looks very "summer-like" with a slight chance for an afternoon storms nearly every day with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

