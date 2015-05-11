Forecast: Warm day with a chance for a thunderstorm.

It is going to be a warm day in the Pine Belt with highs in the upper 80's.

There will be some thunderstorms in the afternoon but the better chances may come this evening and tonight as a frontal boundary sags slowly sloth into the area.





There will be a risk of some of the thunderstorms to be severe with the large hail and damaging winds being the main threat.





The rest of week looks typical for this time of year with warm days and mild nights with a chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.





See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather