WARNING: City Hall warns about officer donation scams

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Officials warn that a scammer is asking for money for the families of the two fallen Hattiesburg police officers.

City Hall officials said residents reported suspicious phone calls from unknown individuals claiming to be officials.

According to officials, the callers are asking for residents' bank account numbers to donate money to the families of the two Hattiesburg police officers that were shot Saturday.

Officials said they are not making those phone calls, and residents should not trust anyone asking for private information over the phone.

This scam is currently under investigation, and more information about this scam will be release Monday.

