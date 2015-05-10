WARNING: City Hall warns about officer donation scams

There are constantly new reminders of the dangers faced by those sworn to "protect and serve”. Two Hattiesburg police officers are dead after being shot Saturday night during a traffic stop.

There are constantly new reminders of the dangers faced by those sworn to "protect and serve”. Two Hattiesburg police officers are dead after being shot Saturday night during a traffic stop.

Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch released the following statement on the death of two officers in Hattiesburg, Mississippi:

Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch released the following statement on the death of two officers in Hattiesburg, Mississippi:

A vigil at Lake Terrace Convention Center was held for the two fallen Hattiesburg police officers.

A vigil at Lake Terrace Convention Center was held for the two fallen Hattiesburg police officers.

The Greater Pinebelt Community Foundation has created the Legacy Fund to collect donations for the families of the Hattiesburg police officers killed on Saturday

The Greater Pinebelt Community Foundation has created the Legacy Fund to collect donations for the families of the Hattiesburg police officers killed on Saturday

How to Help? Donations being collected for fallen officers families

How to Help? Donations being collected for fallen officers families

Officials warn that a scammer is asking for money for the families of the two fallen Hattiesburg police officers.

City Hall officials said residents reported suspicious phone calls from unknown individuals claiming to be officials.

According to officials, the callers are asking for residents' bank account numbers to donate money to the families of the two Hattiesburg police officers that were shot Saturday.

Officials said they are not making those phone calls, and residents should not trust anyone asking for private information over the phone.

This scam is currently under investigation, and more information about this scam will be release Monday.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.