Three suspects charged in shooting death of Hattiesburg officers

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Curtis Banks being taken into custody after a manhunt in Hattiesburg.

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Officials have confirmed that two Hattiesburg police officers were shot and killed downtown on Saturday evening.The two officers that were killed were identified as Benjamin J. Deen, 34, and Liquori Tate, 25. According to the Forrest County Coroner, their bodies will be transported to Jackson for autopsy. 

Three suspects have been charged in connection with the fatal shootings.  

Marvin Banks, 29, has been charged with two counts of capital murder, one count of grand theft auto and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Joanie Calloway, 22, has been charged with two counts of capital murder, and Curtis Banks, 26, has been charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of capital murder.

Marvin Banks was taken into custody around 1:15 a.m. He was apprehended at North Gate Inn. 

Around 3:00 a.m. Curtis Banks was apprehended at Plantation Place apartments. 

Calloway was also taken into custody around the time of the shooting. According to officials, she was in the car with the two suspects. 

Both Curtis and Marvin have Hattiesburg addresses, and live near the scene of the shooting. Both suspects also have prior records as offenders in the city of Hattiesburg. 

Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirmed both officers died because of injuries sustained in the shooting. Both officers were transported from the scene to Forrest General Hospital.

The shooting incident happened a little before 8:00pm Saturday. According to officials, the suspect fled the scene in an officer's vehicle. It was found abandoned near the rail road tracks behind the train depot.

More details will be released as soon as they are made available.

