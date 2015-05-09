National Train Day celebration held in Hattiesburg

A huge crowd gathered in downtown Hattiesburg to celebrate National Train Day Saturday.The event was held at the historic train depot and featured a number of educational and fun activities on the importance of train safety.Each year Amtrak and the city of Hattiesburg host the event in conjunction with events across the country.Organizer, Lakeylah White invited other city departments to bring awareness to other issues such as fire safety."Since we were having this event, we decided to get more city department involved, we have the fire department, we also have the police department. We have people here from an organization specifically giving out pamphlets and brochures about railroad safety," White said.

Amtrak initiated May 9 as National Train Day.





