Boy scout uses project to help community

A local boy scout used his eagle project to help others in the community Saturday.

Noah Harris, 15, completed his 911 eagle project by placing street address numbers on homes in Hattiesburg.

Harris invited a few of his fellow boy scouts to assist in the project. He said having streets numbers visible on your home can potentially save your life in the event of an emergency.

"Last week we went through the community asking who wanted the numbers and we found out that in this community about 60-70 percent of the houses actually don't have them. Say for instance, someone's having a stroke, a minute here, a minute there can be the difference between saving someone's life and tragedy. So we're trying to get these people the help that they need," Harris said.

Harris thanked the fire department and the city of Hattiesburg for their cooperation in completing the project.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.