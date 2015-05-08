Free health fair held in Waynesboro

A free health fair was held in Waynesboro Friday.The fair was hosted by the Wayne County Health Advisory at the Waynesboro auditorium and featured more than 20 different agencies that provide services to the Wayne County area.Organizer Lanette Crocker said the event aims at making the community more health conscious."We do this to try to increase the awareness of how important it is to be healthier, to encourage healthy eating, checking our blood pressure, and doing better things like exercising to improve our health," Crocker said.

The health fair is held every year. Organizers said they hope to add a youth component next year.

