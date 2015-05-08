May 8 Forecast, beautiful Mother's Day weekend

Happy Friday, folks! Outside of some passing cloud cover, today is quite nice. And warm. Afternoon highs approached 90 across most of the area, but, to my knowledge, no one set a record high.

Tonight we'll see a few clouds and some patchy fog to the south. Lows in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow, under a mostly sunny sky, afternoon highs will again creep toward 90. We may see an isolated storm fire up in our southwestern counties, but nothing severe. Folks in Foxworth, Tylertown, Columbia, even down toward Poplarville may see a stray rumble of thunder, but most of us will be dry.

Mother's Day looks nice with a few passing clouds and highs again around 90.

Rain chances return early next week and may linger around until next weekend.