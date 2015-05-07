May 7 forecast, beautiful, hot, weekend ahead

Passing clouds and mostly sunny skies today. Afternoon temperatures made it into the 80s. Most of the showers and storms remained to our west, though a few storms are still possible tonight



Tomorrow, another warm day with highs in the 80s and 90s. Humidity will be a factor tomorrow, too. While not oppressive, it will certainly be uncomfortable.



The heat continues into and through the weekend.



The chance for rain returns next Monday with a few storms possible Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

