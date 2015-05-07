Waynesboro police search for domestic violence suspect

The Waynesboro Police Department is searching for a man accused of assaulting his wife.

According to Investigator Don Hopkins, Charles Dwight Gardner, 45, allegedly assaulted his wife and fled the area prior to police arriving to the scene on May 1.

Hopkins said this is not Gardner's first encounter with domestic violence assaults on his wife, as he has two prior convictions.

Hopkins said one case is currently set for trial for aggravated domestic violence.



If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (601) 735-3192



