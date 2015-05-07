Mayor Dupree holds annual prayer breakfast

Hundreds gathered at the Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg Thursday for Mayor Johnny Dupree's Annual Prayer Breakfast.

The event brought together local leaders and elected leaders to offer prayer for the city of Hattiesburg as well as the country.

The event is held in conjunction with National Day of Prayer. Mayor Johnny Dupree said prayer and faith is an important aspect of his leadership.



“We just need people to pray for each other, pray for prosperity, pray for things that will make us a better country, a better city. This is a wonderful opportunity for all of us to come together. We may not come together but one time out of the year, but this is a wonderful opportunity for us to come together on one accord. That one accord is to pray for our God,” Mayor Dupree said.



Dupree said he was excited to have keynote speaker Minister Karen Wheaton of Alabama.



“She has a wonderful message and a heart of young people,” Mayor Dupree added.



This is the 64th annual National Day of Prayer.



