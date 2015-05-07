Forecast: After a foggy start expect a very warm day.

A mostly sunny and quite warm day is on tap for the Pine Belt. Most areas will be in the upper 80's.

Patchy fog is possible late tonight into the early morning ours on Friday with lows in the lower 60'sAnother very warm and rain free day is on tap for Friday. Some areas may be close to 90.The weekend looks warm but dry.See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather