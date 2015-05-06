Local pastors debate same sex marriage - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Local pastors debate same sex marriage

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - The decision of whether to legalize same sex marriage should be decided by the summer. Clergy members in the Pine Belt have differing opinions on the issue.

Reverend Jimmy Bunch said homosexuality is sin, and it's time for Christians to stand up and speak out.

“It should not be legal, actually it should not be addressed by the government,”  Rev. Bunch said.

Pastor Brandilyn Dear said people should have the right to marry based on love.

“We love one another and it's our right to marry the one that we love,” Pastor Dear explained.

Reverend Bunch said biblical text teaches that homosexuality is a sin.

“Homosexuality is not even accepted unto God. God made one man and one woman,” Rev. Bunch said.

Rev. Bunch said he will not perform same sex marriages if it becomes law.

“I would point blank refuse to do it and tell them why, because it's Ungodly.

I'm ok with that because I think as a minister and as a pastor, as we perform any marriage, whether it becomes same sex marriage or heterosexual marriage, we need to believe in good conscious that we are doing God's will,” Pastor Dear added.

Copyright 2015 WDAM.  All rights reserved.

