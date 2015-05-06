May 6 forecast, heat returns with storms possible next week

Good afternoon, everyone! We've got plenty of passing cumulus clouds this afternoon. A few showers and storms can't be ruled out, but most should remain below "severe" limits. And ay storm that does develop will fall apart after the sun goes down.

Tomorrow, high pressure will take over. A lot of sinking air and only a few clouds. Temperatures will respond accordingly. Afternoon highs will be back into the upper 80s. A few 90s may sneak onto the map, too.

Friday, most of the area will tag 90 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.

Rain chances return by next week.