Forecast. A few showers and thunderstorms possible todaay.

Another warm day is expected in the Pine Belt with a 30% chance for seeing an afternoon shower or thunderstorm with highs in the mid 80's.

Patchy fog is possible late tonight with lows in the lower 60's.Much warmer and drier weather is expected to prevail for Thursday into Saturday with upper 80's likely and maybe some folks could actually hit 90!Summer is just around the corner.See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather