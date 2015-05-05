SLIDESHOW: Mother's Day gifts she really wants

We have your gift guide to what your mother really wants this year! Photo Source WDAM

Mother's Day brings in billions of dollars each year in revenue, and it currently has the third highest sales behind Christmas and Back to School, according to a study done by the National Retail Federation.

A study estimated that the 2013 Mother's Day would bring in $20.7 billion in revenue for businesses.

The National Retail Federation stated that consumer purchasing on this holiday rises 11.3 percent on average each year.

According to Statista.com, in 2014 consumers spend around $2.35 billion on flowers alone.

Consumers spent $3.65 billion on jewelry, second only to the $3.82 billion spend on brunch and dinner outings, according to the website.

However, mothers are speaking out this year about what they really want for Mother's Day.

