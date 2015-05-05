Forecast: Looking like a great day in the Pine Belt. - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Forecast: Looking like a great day in the Pine Belt.

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
Connect
 Mostly sunny and warm today with highs in the lower to mid 80's.

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 50's to lower 60's.

20% chance for mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80's.

Much of the rest of the week looks dry and warm. 

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weathe
Powered by Frankly