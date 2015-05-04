May 4 forecast, Plenty of stars for Star Wars fans tonight

Quite the busy day in the weather center despite the pleasant weather outside as we collect all of the almanac data for April. We'll have a special look at it tonight on the news, be sure to tune in!

As for the forecast, tonight it will be calm and mostly clear. For all of you Star Wars fans enjoying May the Fourth, head outside tonight and take a look at some of the stars. You should be able to see a few, despite tomorrow's full moon. A few passing clouds in the morning but clearer than this morning. Morning temperatures will be in the 60s. Afternoon highs will get back into the 80s with passing clouds.

Wednesday we might be able to squeeze out a quick shower or thunderstorms, but we should remain mainly dry. Highs again in the 80s.