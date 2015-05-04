Warm day ahead.An isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm toda - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Warm day ahead.An isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm today with highs in the mid 80s.

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
Connect
WDAM Weather WDAM Weather

An isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm today with highs in the mid 80s.

Clear and cool tonight with lows around 60.

The rest of the week looks dry with a warming trend. 

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather

Powered by Frankly