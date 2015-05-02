Day in the park held in Laurel

This is a press release from the Laurel Arts League:





Laurel, Miss. – 28 April 2015 – The Laurel Arts League, in cooperation with the City of Laurel, will host its 43rd annual Day in the Park Arts Festival on Saturday, May 2nd in Mason Memorial Park. The day will begin with a 5K race and one-mile Fun Run for participants of all ages. The 5K starts at 8:00 a.m., immediately followed by the Fun Run.



The festival officially kicks off at 9:00 a.m. when guests can revel in a variety of entertainment acts on Mason Park's main stage. Dancers and musicians from across the region will entertain throughout the day, and patrons may enjoy the works of these talented artists on the sloping lawn beneath beautiful oak trees.

Under the direction of Juna Broome, the dancers of Dance Etcetera will take the stage at 9:30 a.m. The Laurel High School Select Choir will perform at 10:00 a.m. followed by Mississippi Blues Man L.C. Ulmer at 10:30 a.m. The Strays will take the stage at 11:30 a.m., the St. John's Percussion Ensemble will perform at 12:30 p.m., and Grayson Capps will play at 12:45 p.m. Rounding out the entertainment lineup will be dancers from the Laurel Ballet Academy at 2:00 p.m. followed by J.D. Bilbo at 2:30 p.m.

Patrons can stroll the oak-lined paths and purchase hand-crafted goods from over 50 regional vendors. Children's activities will delight the young with the many supervised crafts, pony rides, face painting, and fun jumps. Attendees can also admire the student art competition, which features works from pre-school aged through high-school aged students.

Additionally, festival concessionaries will offer a tantalizing array of food including hamburgers, corn dogs, barbecue, chicken-on-a-stick, funnel cakes, ice cream, lemonade, and soft drinks.

This Laurel tradition would not be possible without its generous sponsors including Gilchrist Sumrall Yoder & Boone PLLC, Sanderson Farms, Taxodium Energy, Magnolia State Bank, Trustmark Bank, Jefferson Medical Associates, BancorpSouth, Bush Construction, Hortman, Harlow, Bassi, Robinson & McDaniel PLLC, Rasberry Financial Services, Lori Hearn State Farm, Gholsen Burson Entrekin and Orr P.A., the Ear, Nose and Throat Surgial Clinic, Tanner Construction, Chris Albritton Construction, Thermo-Kool, Laurel Machine and Foundry, The Chancellor Group, North Laurel Family Dentistry, Family Dental Center of Laurel, Lee's Coffee and Tea, Brian Ginn State Farm, ASR Consulting, and King Tree Farm.

Day in the Park is the Laurel Arts League's largest annual event, which takes place the first Saturday each May in Mason Park.

For more information on Day in the Park, contact Jane Blake at

.