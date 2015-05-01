May 1 forecast, sunshine continues

The beautiful weather continues. Instead of passing cumulus clouds we are mainly seeing have a this veil of haze in the skies today.

Sunshine will continue as we move through the weekend with temperatures warming into the 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

By Monday we may see a few extra clouds with temperatures continuing in the 80s. There is the outside chance we see an isolated summer-like shower or storm in our southwestern counties, too. But for now, I'll keep the forecast dry.

The next real threat for rain shows up next weekend.