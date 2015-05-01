Forecast: Great weather ahead for the weekend.

It is going to be a very nice day in the Pine Belt with highs in the upper 70's.

Clear and cool tonight with lows in the upper 40's.Saturday and Sunday look sunny with highs in the lower 80's and lows in the 50's.See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather