Waynesboro police search for stolen tractor

According to the Waynesboro police department, a tractor was stolen from Chapman Tractor Sales in Waynesboro.

Investigator Don Hopkins said, the owners of the shop don't know the exact time frame that the tractor was stolen, but they realized it was stolen last month.

The tractor is a 2014, New Holland T4-105 with attached Front End loader valued at $50,000, police said.

If anyone has any knowledge of where the tractor may be located or the person or persons who stole it call Crime Stoppers at 601-735-5323 or contact the Waynesboro Police department at 601-735-6403.



Officials said there may be a monetary reward if your information leads to the recovery of the tractor and or arrest of those responsible for the theft.



