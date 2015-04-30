Forecast: Great day ahead for the Pine Belt. - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Forecast: Great day ahead for the Pine Belt.

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
Connect
 We have a great stretch of weather for the Pine Belt for several days to come.

Sunny today with highs in the upper 70's to around 80.

Clear and cool tonight with lows in the lower 50's.

The nice weather will hold into the weekend with no rain expected. 

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather
Powered by Frankly