Warrants issued for two alleged Pine Belt thieves

Darrah Smith, 30, is being sought by the HPD. Photo Source HPD

The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking the public for help in finding two suspects wanted in connection to a string of credit card fraud cases in the Pine Belt.

Adam Keith, 37, is wanted in connection to multiple cases of credit card fraud and forgery and uttering.

According to officials, Keith currently has two active warrants for credit card fraud, and he is also a suspect in several other cases.

Darrah Smith, 30, has an active warrant for accessory after the fact. Officials said Smith is associated with Keith, and the two are believed to be together.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-545-4971 or Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

