UPDATE: Overturned truck in Wayne County cleared, all lanes open

A truck overturned on Hwy 84 in Wayne County could block traffic for several hours.

A tanker truck overturned on US 45 merging on to US 84 near Wayne County Thursday afternoon, briefly stalling traffic.

The truck was leaking nitrogen, but it was not a major leak, according to MDOT.

The westbound lanes were affected, and both lanes were blocked to traffic so the truck could be removed.

MDOT lifted the truck and was able to remove it from the highway. All lanes are clear in all directions.

MDOT is taking the truck to a nearby landfill to unload the liquid nitrogen and place it into another truck.

