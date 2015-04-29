April 29 forecast, beautiful weather continues

Good afternoon, everyone! There seems to be little use for a meteorologist this week. Afternoon highs through the weekend will be in the 70s. Overnight lows in the 50s. Plenty of sunshine between the clouds. And winds, generally, from the northwest.



In fact, the next chance for rain doesn't show up until Tuesday of next week!



Get out and enjoy the weather, friends. It's going to be nice for a while.

