UPDATE: Interstate re-opened after 18-wheeler accident

Traffic is being re-routed in Laurel after an 18-wheeler accident. Photo Source WDAM

Interstate 59 has been re-opened after a 18-wheeler overturned in Laurel Wednesday morning.

Officials say the interstate has been fully re-opened, and all the debris has been cleared from the road.

According to officials, the accident happened around 10:00 a.m. when the truck was coming down an exit ramp to head north on I-59, and it was caused by a combination of weight and speed.

Officials said the driver and passenger of the vehicle were uninjured during the accident.

This accident is still under investigation.

WDAM Reporter Vanessa Pacheco is currently on the scene speaking with officials. More details will be released as they become available.

