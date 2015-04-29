Jones County man sought by authorities - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Mitchell James Tolbert, 24, of Jones County, is being sought by officials for questioning. Photo Source Jones County Sheriff's Department Mitchell James Tolbert, 24, of Jones County, is being sought by officials for questioning. Photo Source Jones County Sheriff's Department
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A Jones County man is being sought by officials in connection to a burglary, and officials are asking that residents be on the lookout.

The Jones County Sheriff's Department is searching for 24-year-old Mitchell Tolbert. He is wanted for questioning about a recent burglary in the Jones County area.

Tolbert is described as a 190 pound, 6'2” white male. Officials say he is not believed to be armed or dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jones County Sheriff's Department at 601-425-3147 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.

