Jones County man sought by authorities

A Jones County man is being sought by officials in connection to a burglary, and officials are asking that residents be on the lookout.The Jones County Sheriff's Department is searching for 24-year-old Mitchell Tolbert. He is wanted for questioning about a recent burglary in the Jones County area.Tolbert is described as a 190 pound, 6'2” white male. Officials say he is not believed to be armed or dangerous.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jones County Sheriff's Department at 601-425-3147 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.