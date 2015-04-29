Forecast. Very nice weather on the way! - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
 Clearing skies today and nice with highs in the lower 70s.

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the lower 50s.

The rest of the week looks nice and dry. 

