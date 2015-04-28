April 28 forecast, sunshine returns later this week

Lingering showers and a few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out for tonight, but severe weather is likely out of the question. Tonight we will cool back into the 60s and eventually the 50s if you are up late enough.

Tomorrow linger clouds and a few hit and miss showers, but the sun will finally start to make a comeback. And it will be here to stay for a while. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low 70s for a lot of us, but some of us might get stuck in the 60s all day.

Then things start to get really good. With a north or northwest breeze Thursday, Friday, Saturday and into Sunday temperatures will climb back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. The northwest breeze will keep the humidity in check and with passing clouds as our main concern, this week and this weekend will be a great time to get out and enjoy the nice weather.