Mississippi woman creates guinea pig couture

One of Allie William's pet guinea pigs sporting their custom cowboy hats.

From Halloween costumes to hats and bedroom décor, these furry creatures have it all.

Allie Williams, an Aberdeen native and Hattiesburg resident, has been busy studying for her doctorate degree in audiology from The University of Southern Mississippi, but she still makes time to create anything and everything for her guinea pigs.

“I just love them so much,” Williams said. “They are the perfect little pets.”

Williams creates custom fashion items as a hobby for her three guinea pigs. Roxy, 4, Topher, 3, and Wallace, 1, have a closet full of clothing in their guinea pig bedroom.

Williams said the little ones do get picky about what they wear.

“They don't really like the hats,” she said. “But the cowboy hats are probably their favorite.”

According to Williams the bed and couch were her most recent projects, and they were easy to make.

“It took about 5 hours to make the bed,” she said. “It's a wooden box with wrought iron from Lowes and a cotton bedding.”

Williams sews the clothes and bed sheets with a sewing machine to make them more durable. Soon, she plans on selling the items in her Etsy store Maggie Nolia's.

Click through our slideshow to see the guinea pig's fashion line.

