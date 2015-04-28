Pine Belt fuel prices rise overnight

Are you looking for the summer gas prices in Mississippi? We've got you covered. Photo Source APimages

Gas prices may be on the rise again for Mississippi residents.

According to the AAA Fuel Gauge Report, a gallon of regular gas sold for $2.30 Monday, but by Tuesday morning, that same gallon of gas sold for $2.34. Although it seems like a small bump, experts say it could be the beginning of a trend.

Michael Green, manager at AAA Public Relations, said for the first time in more than four months gas prices have climbed above $2.50 per gallon on a national level.

“Average prices have now increased by 15 cents per gallon in just two weeks,” according to Green.

Mississippi costs continue to stay below the national average of $2.54, but even the southern states aren't protected from the continuous rise. In March, a regular gallon of gas in Mississippi was being sold for $2.17.

However, the 2015 prices are still far below the averages from last year. In April 2014, a gallon of gas cost consumers $3.48 in Mississippi, while national prices were $3.69.

