Vigil in Hattiesburg calls for full equality for LGBT invidividuals

Vigil held at Spectrum in Hattiesburg calls for full equality for LGBT individuals and families.

A community vigil calling for full LGBT equality was held at the Spectrum Center in Hattiesburg. The vigil was a call for equal protection ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on marriage equality cases on April 28.

Becky Bickett and her partner Andrea have been together for 11 years. They have twin boys and live as married couple, but the state of Mississippi doesn't recognize them as such.

"Mississippi doesn't have those rights for gay and lesbian couples," Bickett said.

Bickett said they want they same rights afforded to heterosexual couples.

"You don't have death benefits, you don't have other sorts of benefits that come along with marriage," Bickett said.

Bickett and her partner sued the state of Mississippi for marriage rights, and the marriage ban was overturned, but Governor Phil Bryant has since filed an appeal which put same sex marriages on hold in the state.

"We're still on hold there and we're waiting to hear from the 5th circuit court," Bickett said.

Those in attendance at the vigil said they're hopeful that the Supreme will rule in their favor.

"I believe that we're going to get the decision that we've been hoping for that we've been waiting for from the 5th circuit," Brandilyn Dear said.

"I'm feeling really positive that love will win, human rights will win, and the supreme court will make the right decision to allow people to live their lives the way they want to live them," Lissa Stapleton said.

