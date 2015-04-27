Vigil in Hattiesburg calls for full equality for LGBT invidividu - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Vigil in Hattiesburg calls for full equality for LGBT invidividuals

Vigil held at Spectrum in Hattiesburg calls for full equality for LGBT individuals and families. Vigil held at Spectrum in Hattiesburg calls for full equality for LGBT individuals and families.
Becky Bickett and her partner Andrea attended vigil in Hattiesburg. Becky Bickett and her partner Andrea attended vigil in Hattiesburg.

A community vigil calling for full LGBT equality was held at the Spectrum Center in Hattiesburg.  The vigil was a call for equal protection ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on marriage equality cases on April 28.

Becky Bickett and her partner Andrea have been together for 11 years. They have twin boys and live as married couple, but the state of Mississippi doesn't recognize them as such.

"Mississippi doesn't have those rights for gay and lesbian couples," Bickett said.

Bickett said they want they same rights afforded to heterosexual couples.

"You don't have death benefits, you don't have other sorts of benefits that come along with marriage," Bickett said.

Bickett and her partner sued the state of Mississippi for marriage rights, and the marriage ban was overturned, but Governor Phil Bryant has since filed an appeal which put same sex marriages on hold in the state.

"We're still on hold there and we're waiting to hear from the 5th circuit court," Bickett said.

Those in attendance at the vigil said they're hopeful that the Supreme will rule in their favor.

"I believe that we're going to get the decision that we've been hoping for that we've been waiting for from the 5th circuit," Brandilyn Dear said.

"I'm feeling really positive that love will win, human rights will win, and the supreme court will make the right decision to allow people to live their lives the way they want to live them," Lissa Stapleton said.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

  • Free tax preparation help offered in Hattiesburg area

    Free tax preparation help offered in Hattiesburg area

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:13 PM EST2018-01-30 22:13:01 GMT
    Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)
    Tax season is just around the corner and the City of Hattiesburg and community partners are offering free tax preparation help to citizens in and around the community. With tax returns will be prepared and E-filed for free by an IRS certified preparer.  “The preparers are IRS certified, all they have to do is walk in and they can get their taxes prepared and e-filed for free,"  said Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator, Maxine...More >>
    Tax season is just around the corner and the City of Hattiesburg and community partners are offering free tax preparation help to citizens in and around the community. With tax returns will be prepared and E-filed for free by an IRS certified preparer.  “The preparers are IRS certified, all they have to do is walk in and they can get their taxes prepared and e-filed for free,"  said Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator, Maxine...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly