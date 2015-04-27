UPDATE: April 27 Forecast

Storms are continuing to move southeast through the Pine Belt this afternoon. Small hail, lightning, and gusty winds are possible. Remain indoors until these storms clear your area.

The strongest storms are pushing offshore out of southeast Louisiana. After reports of a tornado and wind damage, folks there are happy to say goodbye to this line of storms.

Pearl River, Harrison, Hancock, and Jackson Counties are under a High Wind Warning until 2 p.m. Gusts up tp 40 mph are possible. Conditions are being monitored closely.

A few showers and storms are possible through this evening and into the night but the worst is heading out of our area now. Storms are possible again Tuesday but rain chances decrease Wednesday and sunshine returns by Thursday.

