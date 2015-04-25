Hattiesburg zoo celebrates 65th birthday

HATTIESBURG —

The Hattiesburg Zoo is buzzing over its annual Birthday Bash on April 25, 2015. This year marks the 65th anniversary of the Hattiesburg Zoo and will celebrate by opening the Bug Hub Playground to commemorate the event. Geared for children ages 2-6, Havard Pest Control sponsored the new playground which is designed to educate and encourage hands-on play for kids.

The Bug Hub Playground allows children to capture the fun of learning as they explore the behavior and environment of different insects. It features pathways that follow the travel patterns of insects and arachnids, a log beam for balancing, stumps for jumping and a life-sized spider web for climbing. Shaded seating is also provided for the comfort and relaxation of parents, as they watch their children play.

Also that day, Hattiesburg Zoo plans to introduce a new addition to its entry area in the form of a sculpture of the Zoo's original icon, Miss Hattie and her goat companion. The Hattiesburg Tourism Commission sponsors the sculpture, designed by local artist Erik Eaves of Mumbling Brothers.

And, Professor Elemental returns to the Asbury Discovery Center to unveil a mysterious, two-toed creature he found while away on his most recent Central American expedition. My friends at the Zoo tell me that Mo, a slow-moving, carrot-loving cutie will be living in the Asbury Discovery Center and is excited to meet everyone!

Hattiesburg Zoo's Birthday Bash remains one of the most popular events in Hattiesburg as thousands of people attend each year to participate in a variety of activities. Guests are encouraged to enjoy train rides, meet their favorite animals, dine on deliciously prepared food and drink and watch lively animal shows.

Festivities will last from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and admission is $10

per person and includes unlimited train rides, animal shows, animal encounters and birthday celebrations at various animal exhibits throughout the day. For more information regarding tickets and Zoo programs, visit HattiesburgZoo.com

www.HattiesburgZoo.com.

