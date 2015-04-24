Dedication ceremony held for former Wayne County sheriff

Wayne County Sheriff's Office named in honor Marvin Farrior for 32 years of service.

The Wayne County Board of Supervisors held a dedication ceremony Friday to honor former sheriff, Marvin Farrior, Sr.

Farrior served as Wayne County sheriff for 32 years. During the ceremony a street-side sign was unveiled bearing Farrior's name.

Farrior said he is proud to have served the community he loves.

"I don't feel like I really deserve it but I'm proud of what all they've done for me. I love this county and I love the people of this county, and I'm really thankful for what they have done for me," Farrior said.

During Farrior's time of service, he was the oldest serving sheriff in the state.

