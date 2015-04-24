April 24 forecast, overnight severe weather possible

This afternoon has been a bit cloudier than anticipated. Even a few wayward rain showers passing by, too.

better chance at becoming stronger.

We are still looking at the chance for a few severe storms overnight tonight across the entire area. Coverage of rain and thunderstorms won't be great. In fact, some of us may actually stay dry tonight. The window is still looking like 11pm tonight through 5am tomorrow morning. If storms can stay isolated and away from each other they will have a

The main threats for tonight at heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning. If storms can stay isolated and become severe, they will also produce some hail up to the size of quarters and a tornado will be possible.



The only thing that is different is the chance that you see a severe storm or a tornado is lower... But the chance that the severe storm or tornado is stronger, is higher. I hope that makes sense. So, instead of a 70% chance you see a bunch of normal "severe" storms... there is now a 30% chance you see a stronger "severe" storm.



In the end, keep your NOAA Weather Radio handy tonight and into tomorrow morning.

