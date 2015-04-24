Forecast: Main threat for severe weather is later tonight into Saturday.

It appears now that the threat for any showers or thunderstorms during the day will be very small. Highs today will be in the lower 80's.

As we head into later tonight chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase but at this time the threat appears rather low but we will certainly not rule out severe thunderstorms and possibly an isolated tornado, hail and damaging winds. Please keep your weather alert radios on tonight!Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Saturday and some of those may be severe as well.We expect the system responsible for the our current weather set up will be out of the area Saturday afternoon or early in the evening and Sunday looks quite nice.