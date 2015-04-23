April 23 forecast, Late night storms roll through Friday

Good afternoon, everyone! We're looking at another pretty nice day across most of the area. A mixture of sun and clouds with a few passing storms to the southwest. We should get one more day of decent weather before things get stormy.

Tomorrow, most of the day will remain dry. A few pop-up showers and storms can't be ruled out during the day Friday given the atmospheric setup, but it looks like most of the day will be missing the necessary 'umph' to get much going. Afternoon highs will be back around 80 with mostly cloudy skies overhead.

Friday night and into Saturday it looks like things will get a little more active. As a broken line of showers and storms moves through the area between 10pm Friday and 4am Saturday. Some of these storms surpass severe limits. That means they would pack some very heavy rain, wind in excess of 55mph, hail up to the size of quarters and the possibility or an isolated tornado.

Saturday afternoon, we clear out and by Sunday we are mostly sunny. Temperatures will be warmer. Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s. A few spots may even tag 90.