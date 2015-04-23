Litter costing taxpayers millions in Mississippi

Transportation Commissioner Tom King said Mississippi is a beautiful state, but litter is a huge and costly distraction.“Littering is a large problem in Mississippi. It's a turn off for businesses, and it's a turn off for tourists,” King said.King said litter is costing the state and taxpayers over $3 million.“That's highway money, bridge money that we could be putting on highways right now,” King added.King said the biggest violators when it comes to littering are males ages 12-35. He said it needs to stop.“Let's take care of our state, it is a beautiful state,” King said.Campaign signs add to the cost of litter cleanup when they are illegally placed.“We have a maintenance facility in each county and keep them for two weeks and whatever signs we've picked up, you're welcome to com e by the maintenance facility and pick those signs up,” King added.MDOT has Adopt-A-Highway program which allows the public to get involved. Fraternities, church groups, scout programs, etc., can adopt a section of a highway to help keep the area clean.





