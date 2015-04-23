On this day in history - April 23rd, 1564

History traditionally observes the birth of William Shakespeare in Stratford-upon-Avon, England.



Shakespeare is universally acclaimed as the greatest writer in the English language and the world's finest playwright. Little information about Shakespeare is known aside from the plays, sonnets and poems attributed to him; not even his exact date of birth is known.



1623 saw the publication of the First Folio, an early collection of Shakespeare's plays. It is the version most referred to for the majority of "the Bard of Avon's" work. Some of the most famous plays include Romeo and Juliet, Othello, Hamlet, King Lear, The Merchant of Venice, Macbeth and Henry V.



It is uncertain exactly how Shakespeare died on April 23rd, 1616.



