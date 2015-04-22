USM hosts golden eagle memorial service

The Student Government Association hosted its annual Golden Eagle Memorial Service Wednesday in the Thad Cochran Center on the campus of Southern Miss.The ceremony honors all of the students, faculty and staff who passed away during the 2014-2015 school year.During the ceremony, family members were recognized with a plaque to honor their loved ones.SGA president Jeffrey George said although the students and faculty members are no longer here, they will always be part of the Southern Miss family.“I just think it's a great opportunity that we have to remember and reflect upon these students. It's great to pause and reflect on the lives of those who have had an impact on this university and have been a part of this community,” George said.