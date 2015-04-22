Southern Miss honors deceased members of Eagles family

Photo from The University of Southern Mississippi

Students, residents and Southern Miss faculty attended the Golden Eagle Memorial Service Wednesday evening to remember their loved ones.

The University of Southern Mississippi's Student Government Association hosted the service to honor students, faculty and staff who had passed away during the 2014-2015 school year.

The event was held at the Thad Cochran Center on the Hattiesburg Campus.

For more information, contact Associate Dean of Students Wynde Fitts at 601-266-6028 or email wynde.fitts@usm.edu.

